FEG Token is the Asset-Backed & Passive Income earning Governance token of its fully Decentralized ecosystem, operating on the Ethereum blockchain (ERC-20) & Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20) and launched from our fully audited SmartDeFi ™ token launchpad. Please note that the same name exists for this project, kindly pay attention to the information identification such as the official website.

RankNo.1174

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply83,732,472,957.82675

Max Supply100,000,000,000

Total Supply97,203,666,697.85533

Circulation Rate0.8373%

Issue Date2021-05-13 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000511534971701919,2024-11-07

Lowest Price0.000000099927831158,2025-01-16

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionFEG Token is the Asset-Backed & Passive Income earning Governance token of its fully Decentralized ecosystem, operating on the Ethereum blockchain (ERC-20) & Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20) and launched from our fully audited SmartDeFi ™ token launchpad. Please note that the same name exists for this project, kindly pay attention to the information identification such as the official website.

