Decentralized All-in-One Platform | GameFi, IGO, Memes, AI | Innovating DeFi, Expanding Boundaries & Building a Fair, Free Web3 Future 🚀 | Formerly BinaryX

RankNo.72

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0003%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)3.78%

Circulation Supply381,867,255.144574

Max Supply580,000,000

Total Supply572,301,922.0959299

Circulation Rate0.6583%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High3.037576533010449,2025-05-26

Lowest Price0.14300383150589102,2025-02-03

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionDecentralized All-in-One Platform | GameFi, IGO, Memes, AI | Innovating DeFi, Expanding Boundaries & Building a Fair, Free Web3 Future 🚀 | Formerly BinaryX

