FREEDOM

FREEdom coin was launched in April 2018. It offers DeFi on BNBChain and real world crypto payment solutions for vending machines, shops & webshops.

NameFREEDOM

RankNo.2156

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply9,939,000,000,000

Max Supply10,000,000,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.9939%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.0000360025722868,2018-12-05

Lowest Price0.000000045691263761,2020-04-21

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionFREEdom coin was launched in April 2018. It offers DeFi on BNBChain and real world crypto payment solutions for vending machines, shops & webshops.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
FREEDOM/USDT
FREEdom Coin
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (FREEDOM)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
FREEDOM/USDT
FREEdom Coin
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (FREEDOM)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...