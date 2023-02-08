GEOD

GEODNET is a web3.0 blockchain-based highly-reliable RTK Network using DePIN principles. RTK (Real-Time Kinematics) enables a 100x improvement in position accuracy as compared to standalone GPS. GEODNET's global RTK Network naturally complements on-device sensors such as Cameras, LiDAR, and IMU's to power AI-based Autonomous Systems.

NameGEOD

RankNo.491

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.14%

Circulation Supply317,164,483.62

Max Supply0

Total Supply989,289,568

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.374641892980259,2025-01-25

Lowest Price0.008935486253898114,2023-02-08

Public BlockchainMATIC

IntroductionGEODNET is a web3.0 blockchain-based highly-reliable RTK Network using DePIN principles. RTK (Real-Time Kinematics) enables a 100x improvement in position accuracy as compared to standalone GPS. GEODNET's global RTK Network naturally complements on-device sensors such as Cameras, LiDAR, and IMU's to power AI-based Autonomous Systems.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
GEOD/USDT
GEODNET
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (GEOD)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
GEOD/USDT
GEODNET
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (GEOD)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...