GIGA

GIGA is a meme token deployed on the Solana blockchain intended to honor the legend Ernest Khalimov the original “Gigachad”, by utilizing the strength of memes and “Chad” energy. GIGA is a community run project.

NameGIGA

RankNo.235

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.08%

Circulation Supply9,302,411,888

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Total Supply9,603,935,545.16

Circulation Rate0.9302%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.09511039750207428,2025-01-03

Lowest Price0.000001831035084425,2024-01-05

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionGIGA is a meme token deployed on the Solana blockchain intended to honor the legend Ernest Khalimov the original “Gigachad”, by utilizing the strength of memes and “Chad” energy. GIGA is a community run project.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.