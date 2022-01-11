GLMR

Moonbeam is an EVM-compatible and substrate-based blockchain, which operates as a Polkadot parachain. Glimmer (GLMR) is the utility and governance token of the network, users can participate in governance, paying transaction fees, earning rewards through providing liquidity, and staking.

NameGLMR

RankNo.391

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1.92%

Circulation Supply980,404,725

Max Supply

Total Supply1,175,398,552

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High29.841004580152095,2022-01-11

Lowest Price0.05395352118281602,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainGLMR

Moonbeam is an EVM-compatible and substrate-based blockchain, which operates as a Polkadot parachain. Glimmer (GLMR) is the utility and governance token of the network, users can participate in governance, paying transaction fees, earning rewards through providing liquidity, and staking.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

Loading...