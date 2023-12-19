GTAVI

The Ultimate Meme Coin Adventure! Rev your engines and buckle up for the wildest ride in the crypto.

NameGTAVI

RankNo.7900

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply2,025,000,000,000,000,000

Total Supply2,025,000,000,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000000000001980773,2023-12-19

Lowest Price0.000000000000003947,2024-01-08

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionThe Ultimate Meme Coin Adventure! Rev your engines and buckle up for the wildest ride in the crypto.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.