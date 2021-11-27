GTC

Gitcoin is where communities unite to build and fund the open web.GTC is a governance token for credibly neutral developer talent and public goods funding, and the means to progressively decentralize the Gitcoin platform through the GitcoinDAO.

NameGTC

RankNo.751

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)2,94%

Circulation Supply94 780 727,70514555

Max Supply0

Total Supply100 000 000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High29.033902808657192,2021-11-27

Lowest Price0.20664830493532496,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionGitcoin is where communities unite to build and fund the open web.GTC is a governance token for credibly neutral developer talent and public goods funding, and the means to progressively decentralize the Gitcoin platform through the GitcoinDAO.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.