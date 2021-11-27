GTC

Gitcoin is where communities unite to build and fund the open web.GTC is a governance token for credibly neutral developer talent and public goods funding, and the means to progressively decentralize the Gitcoin platform through the GitcoinDAO.

NameGTC

RankNo.751

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)2,94%

Circulation Supply94 780 727,70514555

Max Supply0

Total Supply100 000 000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High29.033902808657192,2021-11-27

Lowest Price0.20664830493532496,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionGitcoin is where communities unite to build and fund the open web.GTC is a governance token for credibly neutral developer talent and public goods funding, and the means to progressively decentralize the Gitcoin platform through the GitcoinDAO.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
GTC/USDT
Gitcoin
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (GTC)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
GTC/USDT
Gitcoin
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (GTC)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...