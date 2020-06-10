HNT

Helium is a decentralized network of wireless Hotspots that create public, long-range wireless coverage for LoRaWAN-enabled IoT devices. Hotspots produce and are compensated with HNT, the native cryptocurrency of the Helium blockchain. Today, the Helium blockchain and its hundreds of thousands of Hotspots provide access to the largest LoRaWAN Network in the world.

NameHNT

RankNo.101

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0002%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)8.38%

Circulation Supply183,266,811.57459024

Max Supply223,000,000

Total Supply183,266,811.57459024

Circulation Rate0.8218%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High55.218178738443264,2021-11-12

Lowest Price0.253390913127,2020-06-10

Public BlockchainSOL

