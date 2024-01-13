HONK

Honk is the first goose-themed coin on the Solana blockchain. $HONK was inspired by an audacious goose known for aspiring to be a boss, featured in the viral video game "Untitled Goose Game."

NameHONK

RankNo.1896

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply919,818,677.21

Max Supply0

Total Supply999,985,895.01

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.04147847959572609,2024-03-09

Lowest Price0.000066295081003402,2024-01-13

Public BlockchainSOL

Sector

Social Media

