INTER

$INTER is the name of the only official Inter Milan Fan Token.

NameINTER

RankNo.1069

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)24.91%

Circulation Supply9,258,049

Max Supply0

Total Supply19,728,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High14.089,2021-10-22

Lowest Price0.7483996312848369,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainCHZ

Introduction$INTER is the name of the only official Inter Milan Fan Token.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.