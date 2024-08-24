IVFUN

IVfun — the most entertaining token on the blockchain! Backed by fun-lovers and powered by pure joy, it's crypto with a twist.

NameIVFUN

RankNo.2325

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply940,218,906

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.9402%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.07865273043037722,2024-08-24

Lowest Price0.00037852514331765,2025-03-04

Public BlockchainTRX

IntroductionIVfun — the most entertaining token on the blockchain! Backed by fun-lovers and powered by pure joy, it's crypto with a twist.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.