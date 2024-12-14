KEKIUS

KEKIUS MAXIMUS is a frog-themed meme automatically generated by Grok.

NameKEKIUS

RankNo.736

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.59%

Circulation Supply1,000,000,000

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.3957723531422579,2025-01-01

Lowest Price0.000040926540333548,2024-12-14

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

