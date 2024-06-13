KENDU

Kendu is the narrative, and you are the catalyst. Become the main character in the rise of the ultimate memecoin ecosystem. Will you join the pack?

NameKENDU

RankNo.701

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply948,428,147,258

Max Supply948,428,147,258

Total Supply948,428,147,258

Circulation Rate1%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000269385444985593,2024-06-13

Lowest Price0.000006348332403023,2025-03-18

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionKendu is the narrative, and you are the catalyst. Become the main character in the rise of the ultimate memecoin ecosystem. Will you join the pack?

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.