KSM

Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment.

NameKSM

RankNo.167

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0001%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)112.58%

Circulation Supply16,559,744.72714264

Max Supply∞

Total Supply16,559,744.72714264

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date2019-08-01 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High623.75283412,2021-05-18

Lowest Price0.915787390828,2020-01-14

Public BlockchainKSM

IntroductionKusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.