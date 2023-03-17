LAI

LayerAI, Yapay zeka devrimine güç veren ZK Katman-2 blok zinciridir.

NameLAI

RankNo.1615

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.07%

Circulation Supply2,399,308,275.339515

Max Supply0

Total Supply3,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.14707818502482023,2023-03-17

Lowest Price0.000905518590050915,2025-05-22

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

