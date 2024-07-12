LB

LoveBit is a memecoin designed to activate the Blockchain Ecosystem and ESG (Environment,Social,Governance).

NameLB

RankNo.3711

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply210.000.000.000.000

Total Supply210.000.000.000.000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000025455968072916,2024-07-12

Lowest Price0.000000215404472948,2025-03-13

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionLoveBit is a memecoin designed to activate the Blockchain Ecosystem and ESG (Environment,Social,Governance).

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.