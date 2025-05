LIFE

LifeCrypto is an innovative payment network and a new kind of money. LIFE provides flexibility and simplicity to crypto users, allowing for hassle free transactions, using just the username of a receiver to send funds.

NameLIFE

RankNo.2708

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)%0,00

Circulation Supply2.631.194.572,27

Max Supply10.000.000.000

Total Supply10.000.000.000

Circulation Rate0.2631%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.041196202448284376,2021-11-16

Lowest Price0.000024382260659893,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainETH

