Litecoin is a peer-to-peer Internet currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. Litecoin is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities.

RankNo.22

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0021%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)560.86%

Circulation Supply75,905,476.98347135

Max Supply84,000,000

Total Supply84,000,000

Circulation Rate0.9036%

Issue Date2011-11-09 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued4.3 USDT

All-Time High412.96014112,2021-05-10

Lowest Price1.1137399673461914,2015-01-14

Public BlockchainLTC

