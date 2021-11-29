LUFC

One $LUFC Fan Token is all you need to access every engagement and participation opportunity available for Leeds United fans. $LUFC Fan Tokens can’t be spent and they will never run out. Every time you use your free $LUFC Fan Token to engage with Leeds United, you’ll earn XP reward points that will allow you to move closer to unlocking rewards which can include club merchandise as well as digital and real-life experiences linked to the club.

NameLUFC

RankNo.2651

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1.97%

Circulation Supply2,814,288

Max Supply10,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000

Circulation Rate0.2814%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High61.91478374891038,2021-12-30

Lowest Price0,2021-11-29

Public BlockchainCHZ

IntroductionOne $LUFC Fan Token is all you need to access every engagement and participation opportunity available for Leeds United fans. $LUFC Fan Tokens can’t be spent and they will never run out. Every time you use your free $LUFC Fan Token to engage with Leeds United, you’ll earn XP reward points that will allow you to move closer to unlocking rewards which can include club merchandise as well as digital and real-life experiences linked to the club.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.