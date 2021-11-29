MENGO

Flamengo Fan Token (MENGO) is a crypto token on the Chiliz blockchain. It is designed for fans of a leading Brazilian association football club, Clube de Regatas do Flamengo (known simply as Flamengo). The token gives you access to a variety of benefits, rewards and decision-making opportunities related to the Brazilian football giant.

NameMENGO

RankNo.1771

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)8.40%

Circulation Supply11,863,488

Max Supply30,000,000

Total Supply30,000,000

Circulation Rate0.3954%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High4.032450914997048,2021-11-10

Lowest Price0,2021-11-29

Public BlockchainCHZ

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

