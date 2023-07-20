MOG

MOG Coin is a meme coin.

NameMOG

RankNo.131

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0001%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply390,567,526,433,216.7

Max Supply420,690,000,000,000

Total Supply390,567,526,433,216.7

Circulation Rate0.9283%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000004021585869638,2024-12-07

Lowest Price0.000000000016402187,2023-07-20

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionMOG Coin is a meme coin.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.