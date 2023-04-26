MONG

The MongMob was born out of the incoherent ramblings of a US congressman. Mongs are immortal, surviving both rugs, and bear markets. They value friendship, degenerate meme culture, and good vibes. If you align with these values grab some $MONG and welcome to the mob.

NameMONG

RankNo.1670

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply581,196,039,603,956

Max Supply690,000,000,000,000

Total Supply690,000,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.8423%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000000354717971428,2023-05-06

Lowest Price0.000000000014558853,2023-04-26

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionThe MongMob was born out of the incoherent ramblings of a US congressman. Mongs are immortal, surviving both rugs, and bear markets. They value friendship, degenerate meme culture, and good vibes. If you align with these values grab some $MONG and welcome to the mob.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
MONG/USDT
MongCoin
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (MONG)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
MONG/USDT
MongCoin
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (MONG)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...