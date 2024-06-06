MOTHER

MOTHER IGGY is a meme coin on the Solana chain.

NameMOTHER

RankNo.905

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.22%

Circulation Supply986,143,154.31

Max Supply0

Total Supply986,143,154.31

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.24055675268148544,2024-06-06

Lowest Price0.00320047701821895,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionMOTHER IGGY is a meme coin on the Solana chain.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.