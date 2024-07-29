MUMU

MUMU is a meme coin on the Solana chain.

NameMUMU

RankNo.1078

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply2,283,204,416,985

Max Supply2,329,915,213,859.14

Total Supply2,329,915,213,859.14

Circulation Rate0.9799%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000120152125296415,2024-07-29

Lowest Price0.000002228291124841,2025-04-06

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionMUMU is a meme coin on the Solana chain.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.