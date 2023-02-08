NAP

The Società Sportiva Calcio Napoli Fan Token allows $NAP fans to have a tokenized share of influence on team decisions. Fans can engage in a wide variety of club decisions, and in doing so, earn rewards and money-can't-buy experiences.

