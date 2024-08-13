NEIROCTO

Neiro is like the little sister to Doge and the heir to her legacy. Adopted by the same woman that once owned Kabosu (the dog behind the Doge meme), Neiro carries forward the true spirit of memecoins and internet culture. Our Neiro was the first to deploy on Ethereum, and captured attention from Vitalik Buterin himself on August 4th, 2024, at 11:59:59pm UTC, the precise moment of the New Moon.

NameNEIROCTO

RankNo.194

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,03%

Circulation Supply420 684 666 550,9545

Max Supply0

Total Supply420 690 000 000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.003092736459733308,2024-11-12

Lowest Price0.000002433929875167,2024-08-13

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionNeiro is like the little sister to Doge and the heir to her legacy. Adopted by the same woman that once owned Kabosu (the dog behind the Doge meme), Neiro carries forward the true spirit of memecoins and internet culture. Our Neiro was the first to deploy on Ethereum, and captured attention from Vitalik Buterin himself on August 4th, 2024, at 11:59:59pm UTC, the precise moment of the New Moon.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.