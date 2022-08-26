NODL

Nodle Cash (NODL) is the native token of the Nodle Network, with a maximum supply of 21 billion. It is a utility and governance token distributed every 6 seconds to the Nodle Network participants.

NameNODL

RankNo.1770

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply5,080,322,701.308691

Max Supply0

Total Supply9,006,526,813.470905

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.018826029062286007,2022-08-26

Lowest Price0.000295561568564905,2025-05-23

Public BlockchainZKSYNCERA

IntroductionNodle Cash (NODL) is the native token of the Nodle Network, with a maximum supply of 21 billion. It is a utility and governance token distributed every 6 seconds to the Nodle Network participants.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.