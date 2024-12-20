ODOS

Odos is a market-leading DeFi aggregator. The ODOS token powers the Odos DAO’s governance and loyalty program.

NameODOS

RankNo.1049

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.13%

Circulation Supply1,666,664,301.24

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.1666%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.05164009642882959,2024-12-20

Lowest Price0.002358350385359093,2024-12-20

Public BlockchainBASE

IntroductionOdos is a market-leading DeFi aggregator. The ODOS token powers the Odos DAO’s governance and loyalty program.

Sector

Social Media

