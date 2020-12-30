OG

OG Fan Token (OG) is an equity-based token that gives OG global fans the collective decision-making power through the Socios platform. Tokens are similar to membership tickets, and users who hold tokens will have the opportunity to receive multiple rewards such as exclusive rewards and club identity recognition. OG fan token holders can participate in all OG voting on smart contracts through OG, and can interact on the Socios platform (participate in voting, knowledge contests, communicate with other users, etc.) and win corresponding rewards.

NameOG

RankNo.822

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)249.38%

Circulation Supply4,300,000

Max Supply0

Total Supply5,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High23.09664721,2020-12-30

Lowest Price1.1646614801723933,2022-05-12

Public BlockchainCHZ

Sector

Social Media

