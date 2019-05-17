OKB

OKB is the OKEx utility token released by the OK Blockchain Foundation and Maltese crypto exchange, OKEx, that enables users to access the crypto exchange’s special features. The coin is used to calculate and pay trading fees, grant users access to voting and governance on the platform, and reward users for holding OKB.

