PAID is a Decentralised Crowdfunding Platform with the mission to provide highly vetted projects and founders bringing brilliant ideas with crowd-sourced funding for the benefit of all and particularly in terms of transparency, security and efficiency.

NamePAID

RankNo.1037

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply497,987,683.25

Max Supply594,717,456

Total Supply589,686,914.6

Circulation Rate0.8373%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High6.38388509,2021-02-18

Lowest Price0,2021-06-16

Public BlockchainBASE

IntroductionPAID is a Decentralised Crowdfunding Platform with the mission to provide highly vetted projects and founders bringing brilliant ideas with crowd-sourced funding for the benefit of all and particularly in terms of transparency, security and efficiency.

Sector

Social Media

