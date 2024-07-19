PEIPEI

PeiPei is a meme coin on Ethereum.

NamePEIPEI

RankNo.875

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)%0,00

Circulation Supply420.684.354.244.576

Max Supply420.690.000.000.000

Total Supply420.690.000.000.000

Circulation Rate0.9999%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000000394326982319,2024-07-19

Lowest Price0.000000020107477406,2025-03-10

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionPeiPei is a meme coin on Ethereum.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.