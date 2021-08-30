PERP

Perpetual Protocol is a decentralized perpetual contract protocol for every asset, made possible by a Virtual Automated Market Maker (vAMM). Traders can trade with vAMMs directly without the need for counterparties. PERP holders can become stakers by staking the PERP tokens in exchange for a portion of the transaction fees plus the staking rewards.

NamePERP

RankNo.905

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)%9,97

Circulation Supply66.002.156,95

Max Supply0

Total Supply150.000.000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High24.84327338,2021-08-30

Lowest Price0.16472737216386243,2025-04-14

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionPerpetual Protocol is a decentralized perpetual contract protocol for every asset, made possible by a Virtual Automated Market Maker (vAMM). Traders can trade with vAMMs directly without the need for counterparties. PERP holders can become stakers by staking the PERP tokens in exchange for a portion of the transaction fees plus the staking rewards.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.