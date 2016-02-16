PIVX

PIVX is a community driven DAO, with a focus on optional privacy with the first ever implementation of zk-SNARKS into a Proof of Stake blockchain. PIVX works with a mindset for regulatory compliance, and to scale and maintain efficient transaction speeds, which makes PIVX an ideal choice for traditional payments.

NamePIVX

RankNo.981

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1.99%

Circulation Supply93,186,693.52378587

Max Supply0

Total Supply93,186,693.52378587

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High14.558699607849121,2018-01-23

Lowest Price0.000421967008151114,2016-02-16

Public BlockchainPIVX

Sector

Social Media

