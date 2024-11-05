PNUT

PNUT is a meme coin.

NamePNUT

RankNo.160

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0001%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)16.28%

Circulation Supply999,852,645.561162

Max Supply0

Total Supply999,852,645.561162

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High2.4688299377242013,2024-11-14

Lowest Price0.03396493346027776,2024-11-05

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionPNUT is a meme coin.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
PNUT/USDT
Peanut the Squirrel
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (PNUT)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
PNUT/USDT
Peanut the Squirrel
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (PNUT)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...