PORTO

FC Porto Fan Token (PORTO), is a fan token on the BEP-20 network. PORTO is designed to reward fans of FC Porto, a well-known football team that competes in the Portuguese Premier League.

NamePORTO

RankNo.1045

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)31.80%

Circulation Supply11,328,206.35209

Max Supply40,000,000

Total Supply40,000,000

Circulation Rate0.2832%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High14.652555111305508,2021-11-16

Lowest Price0.8063400164615648,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionFC Porto Fan Token (PORTO), is a fan token on the BEP-20 network. PORTO is designed to reward fans of FC Porto, a well-known football team that competes in the Portuguese Premier League.

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

