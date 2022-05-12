POR

One of the biggest names in world football, Portugal is the reigning European Champions and also won the inaugural UEFA Nations League in 2019. Six of Portugal’s 26-man squad for the Euros currently play for clubs from the Socios.com roster, including Captain Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Bernardo Silva and Rúben Dias (Manchester City), Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint-Germain), Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia CF) and João Félix (Atlético de Madrid). Portugal National Team Fan Token (POR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Chiliz platform.

NamePOR

RankNo.1529

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)10.61%

Circulation Supply3,584,915

Max Supply0

Total Supply19,930,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High7.238832958419752,2022-11-18

Lowest Price0.2656811220211176,2022-05-12

Public BlockchainCHZ

