QUACK

QUACK is 100% community-driven, governance-based, and transparent. The first of its kind, Hyper-Deflationary Token with Real Utility. Make the most out of your crypto with QUACK: Invest. Build. Earn. Win. QUACK is building a community of people that are ready to work hard and contribute towards that goal is a priority. We aim to become the future of a safe and secure investing and fundraising platform, where you can also win a jackpot raffle for holding, and play lotto that pays out every hour, day, week and month.

NameQUACK

RankNo.965

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply44,085,961,274,152,300

Max Supply0

Total Supply46,775,855,335,611,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000000025288914506,2021-12-11

Lowest Price0,2021-09-09

Public BlockchainBSC

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.