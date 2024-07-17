RC

RebelCars.io is a groundbreaking Web3 car racing game ecosystem, developed by a visionary team with over two decades of expertise in CGI development, car racing, and gaming. Built with Unreal Engine 5 and blockchain technology, RC seamlessly integrates AI Agents, Opponents and Metahumans, DeFi features for player-owned economies, and introduces unique Track Shares, allowing users to invest in race circuits like Monaco, Suzuka, Dubai, Monza +20 more to earn passive income. The ecosystem powers the Crypto Racing Tournament series, a global decentralized racing venue with real rewards.

NameRC

RankNo.1776

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,06%

Circulation Supply206 354 380

Max Supply1 000 000 000

Total Supply1 000 000 000

Circulation Rate0.2063%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.04193738830921288,2024-07-17

Lowest Price0.003116133063734695,2025-03-23

Public BlockchainLAVA

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

