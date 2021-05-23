SAMO

Samoyedcoin (SAMO) is Solana’s cutest ambassador. It’s community-owned and fun! The premier community token and symbol of the Solana eco.

NameSAMO

RankNo.1057

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.25%

Circulation Supply3,657,134,467

Max Supply0

Total Supply4,746,709,584

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.24597480160665575,2021-10-29

Lowest Price0.00115024,2021-05-23

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionSamoyedcoin (SAMO) is Solana’s cutest ambassador. It’s community-owned and fun! The premier community token and symbol of the Solana eco.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.