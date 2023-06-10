SAUCE

SaucerSwap is a decentralized exchange that goes beyond the ERC20 standard by leveraging HSCS and HTS, inheriting the full advantage of the Hedera network. It serves as a one-stop shop for DeFi on Hedera, offering a full suite of services including a token swap, liquidity pools, yield farms, single-sided staking, and more.

NameSAUCE

RankNo.704

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)%0,05

Circulation Supply807.816.640,969776

Max Supply1.000.000.000

Total Supply828.296.643,717965

Circulation Rate0.8078%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.2324091642499139,2024-02-29

Lowest Price0.00997402053641286,2023-06-10

Public BlockchainHBAR

IntroductionSaucerSwap is a decentralized exchange that goes beyond the ERC20 standard by leveraging HSCS and HTS, inheriting the full advantage of the Hedera network. It serves as a one-stop shop for DeFi on Hedera, offering a full suite of services including a token swap, liquidity pools, yield farms, single-sided staking, and more.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.