SCCP

The S.C. Corinthians Fan Token allows $SCCP fans to have a tokenized share of influence on club decisions. Fans can engage in a wide variety of club decisions and in doing so, earn rewards and money can't-buy-experiences.

NameSCCP

RankNo.2487

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)3.84%

Circulation Supply3,817,566

Max Supply20,000,000

Total Supply20,000,000

Circulation Rate0.1908%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High149.7978133807041,2021-11-29

Lowest Price0,2021-09-20

Public BlockchainCHZ

Sector

Social Media

