SFIN

Songbird Finance Token (SFIN) is the ecosystem's primary governance and rewards token. It has a primary focus on governing rates across the entire ecosystem and maintains a higher authority in swaying the outcome of various forms of governance proposals in the ecosystem with a 10,000/1 voting power over EXFI.

NameSFIN

RankNo.4963

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply11,000

Total Supply10,999.99997643

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High994.457762214083,2023-05-09

Lowest Price99.75607582034051,2025-04-09

Public BlockchainSGB

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

Open Positions (0)
