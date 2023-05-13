SNEK

SNEK aims to be the chillest meme coin on Cardano with a fair distributed launch including 0% of the supply set aside to the team and a high circulating supply/low emissions right from the start. With a goal to unite communities across Cardano and onboard new users from outside chains.

NameSNEK

RankNo.225

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)%0,00

Circulation Supply74.497.662.618

Max Supply76.715.880.000

Total Supply75.350.784.040

Circulation Rate0.971%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.00906863470613523,2024-12-05

Lowest Price0.000038959898786517,2023-05-13

Public BlockchainADA

