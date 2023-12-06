SOH

Stohn Coin is a decentralized digital currency designed for fast, secure, and cost-effective transactions. Unlike traditional banking systems that rely on intermediaries like banks or governments, Stohn Coin operates on a peer-to-peer network powered by blockchain technology. This allows users to send and receive payments directly, anywhere in the world, without delays or high fees.With a capped supply of 43,982,139 coins, Stohn Coin is deflationary by design, making it a scarce and potentially valuable digital asset over time. New coins are introduced through mining, with a block time of just 5 minutes, ensuring a steady and predictable release of coins while securing the network.

NameSOH

RankNo.7873

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)%0,00

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply40.000.000

Total Supply14.946.414

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.12002167088212497,2023-12-06

Lowest Price0.002123899099248126,2024-02-02

Public BlockchainSOH

