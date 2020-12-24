STETH

Users who stake their ETH into the Eth2 contract via Lido will receive the liquid token equivalent in the form of stETH. For the sake of simplicity, this means that if you stake 1 ETH with Lido, you receive 1stETH in return.

NameSTETH

RankNo.9566

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)195.46%

Circulation Supply8,996,695.58933343

Max Supply0

Total Supply8,996,695.58933343

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High4982.427225819274,2021-11-16

Lowest Price551.78459296,2020-12-24

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionUsers who stake their ETH into the Eth2 contract via Lido will receive the liquid token equivalent in the form of stETH. For the sake of simplicity, this means that if you stake 1 ETH with Lido, you receive 1stETH in return.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.