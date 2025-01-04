S

Sonic is an EVM L1 platform that offers developers attractive incentives and powerful infrastructure for DeFi. The chain provides 10,000 TPS and sub-second confirmation times, powering the next generation of decentralized applications. Sonic's Fee Monetization (FeeM) program rewards developers with up to 90% of the fees their apps generate, adapting the Web2 ad-revenue model to a decentralized framework. Developers now directly profit from their app's traffic and user engagement. Furthermore, the Sonic Gateway provides developers and users with seamless access to vast liquidity through a native, secure bridge connected to Ethereum. With a unique fail-safe mechanism, it ensures your assets are protected in all circumstances.

NameS

RankNo.66

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0003%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)3.20%

Circulation Supply2,880,000,000

Max Supply∞

Total Supply3,175,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.0293171074857816,2025-01-04

Lowest Price0.33366035571409275,2025-02-03

Public BlockchainSONIC

Sector

