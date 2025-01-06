TARDI

an indestructible microscopic water bear.

NameTARDI

RankNo.9202

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.03513442694652016,2025-01-06

Lowest Price0.000925847602987025,2025-04-16

Public BlockchainSUI

Introductionan indestructible microscopic water bear.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.