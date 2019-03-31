TOP

TOP Network is mainly committed to providing services for massive ordinary users, satisfying high-demand user experience, supporting cost-sensitive large-scale real business, and is the blockchain infrastructure of the Internet of Value. Businesses such as Web3.0, GameFi, and Metaverse, which are very sensitive to transaction throughput, transaction confirmation speed, transaction fees, and user experience, are the core businesses in the TOP Network ecosystem. To support these businesses, TOP Chain has built a powerful public chain with low cost, low entry barrier, and high throughput via a series of innovative technologies such as sharding and a three-layer network, which has strong adaptability and can meet the requirements of high frequency and real-time performance of the real businesses.

NameTOP

RankNo.1672

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply14,400,583,004

Max Supply0

Total Supply20,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.036536170624,2019-03-31

Lowest Price0.000136456926493861,2025-01-13

Public BlockchainTOP

Sector

Social Media

